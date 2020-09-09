A 60-year-old woman became Guam's 20th COVID-19-related death, the government of Guam confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

The patient had other conditions that were compounded by COVID-19, according to the Joint Information Center.

She was admitted to Guam Memorial Hospital on Aug. 27 after testing positive at Guam Regional Medical City that same day.

The patient died around noon on Wednesday, the 14th day since she tested positive for COVID-19.

"Jeff, Lt. Gov. Josh and I join this woman's family and friends in mourning for her loss and in remembrance for the life she lived,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said in a written statement.

“This virus has taken too much too soon. All of us need to do what we can to protect our loved ones and our entire island community. Do what we know works: stay home, wear your masks and wash your hands. That is how we can end this fight.”

Older adults and people with serious chronic medical conditions are most at risk, according to JIC. Serious chronic medical conditions include heart disease, diabetes and lung disease.

45 new cases, 53 hospitalized

Guam added 45 new cases after 683 were tested, according to results JIC released Wednesday evening.

Of the 45 newly confirmed cases, 25 were identified through contact tracing and four cases reported recent travel from the U.S. and were identified in quarantine.

To date, there have been a total of 1,758 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 20 deaths, 1,042 not in isolation, and 696 cases in active isolation.

Fifty-three patients were hospitalized at Guam Memorial Hospital and 13 of them are in the intensive care unit.

Guam Regional Medical City reported two COVID patients and Naval Hospital Guam reported two patients.