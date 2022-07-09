Patricia Duenas, 76, never thought she would find herself swindled out of $20,000 and a 30-year dream to build a home on her Dededo land, but this was the experience she shared with The Guam Daily Post.

Duenas described herself as an independent person who is not easily tricked. In January 2021, she thought her dream to live in a small home on property she received 30 years ago through the Chamorro Land Trust program was finally going to materialize.

“I decided to come back to my land and stay, after the Tiny Home offered me that they can build on my land for me, but then nothing happened,” Duenas said.

Duenas is one of three Guam residents who took their concerns to the Consumer Protection Division of the Office of the Attorney General. The AG's office subsequently filed a civil complaint against Pacific Tiny Homes and its owner, Paul Vincent U. Sablan.

The Consumer Protection Division is alleging Sablan violated the Consumer Protection Act on multiple fronts by failing to legitimately sell container homes, according to the OAG. The division is asking the court to order the defendant to cease illegal business practices, refund the amounts paid to the consumers, pay fines and pay awarded attorney fees.

Duenas’ dealings with Pacific Tiny Homes occurred in January 2021. She has records of their communication, receipts, and the like.

“They introduced this tiny homes to me but it didn’t agree with me the way it was built, I wanted a regular home, like a square,” she said. “It was all laid out for me and I believed in them and gave them $20,000. Ten thousand dollars I saved, and the other $10,000 I borrowed through the bank and I’m still paying for that,” she said.

The $10,000 from her personal savings was from the sale of her previous home. She said the money was all she had left after paying off debts.

“I wanted to be on my own and I knew that I had my land behind my house, so I saw this tiny home commercial and I contacted this guy and he says it could be done and so I went for it,” she said.

Duenas gave the businessman the benefit of the doubt and her trust.

That decision has impacted her on various levels. Financially, she is now strapped.

“Very much, I am only retired. I do get Social Security, but most of my Social Security goes to my granddaughter in the states, to help her out. Because, like I said, when I did sell my house, paid off all my loans, I send money to my granddaughter to help with her education. So, I only had $10,000 left over. When I saw these tiny homes I thought: 'Oh this is great. They can build me a house to my satisfaction.' They promised me all these things, and nothing,” she said.

To her dismay, she did not receive the tiny home. And now, part of her retirement check has been going toward paying the loan she took out for the tiny home.

Instead of getting the one-bedroom home she dreamed of, she lives in a tent on the property.

“That’s why I decided just to live in a tent, I didn’t want my land to go to waste,” she said. “ I know it’s hard to get water and power in here, but, as my mother always said, 'Dream big. Dream big because you can do it.' And I’ve been trying to do it on my own.”

“I just wanted to live on my own; nobody’s hands, just my own,” she said. “They almost took my willpower. They almost took it away.”

But they didn’t. Living in a ranch-like setting is something Duenas was familiar with as a child.

“It was nothing new to me. Everybody asks me, 'Why do you want to do that?' I said there’s nothing wrong with it. There’s nothing wrong with being poor, to tell you the truth. Nothing's wrong with being poor, matter of fact, being poor gave me a good life,” she explained. “It gives me a good outlook on life, outlook on people, how people perceive themselves. People that know me, I am a giver, not a taker.”

She said it was the way she was brought up.

“I was brought up to love people and believe in them. But they have to believe in themselves,” she said as she led a short tour of the place she is left to call home.

The tour began in the living area. A pop-up canopy serves as the roof. Netting encloses the space to protect her from mosquitoes, but allows for a breeze to roll through. Duenas hung curtains up to give the space a homey feel. She takes pride in her home and is making the best of the situation and limited resources.

The camping tent next to the canopy serves as Duenas’ sleeping area.

“I have my bed, my drawers and everything, so I am good to go,” she said. “What the Lord always teaches us is that what was done to you, he’ll take care of it.”

With no power or running water, she spends most of her time escaping the island heat and persistent mosquitoes in her car.

“Because it’s so hot. Lately, it’s been so hot. During the day I come in here, it helps me but I still don’t have – not regrets in what I do. It's me, I am a doer,” she said.

Most of her fixed income goes toward gas for her vehicle to bring a little air-conditioned comfort in the heat.

“It's so expensive – very! I don’t see how you people do it because you have to drive around. Me, I only waste my gas by using the air-con. I started to see where all my money was going and so I try not to use the air-con. I have a fan in my car that I charge,” she said with a laugh.

The experience has changed how Duenas interacts with people.

“Well, to tell you the truth, I try not to get in contact with people because I am a very independent person and, for people who know me, they know who I am, how I am, I don’t ask for handouts. I try to stay like a hermit. I don’t know who to trust anymore,” she said. “I never thought it could happen to me. You know how people will say 'It won’t happen to me,' I used to say that. And now that it did happen to me, … I am more cautious now with people and even with family.”

The civil complaint was filed June 29 by the OAG. Duenas said she hopes the case will end with justice.

“I am hopeful that he will give in and give me back what he doesn’t own. To me, he stole my money. I gave it to him in good faith and didn’t get nothing in return,” she said. “If I get the money back, I will pay off the bank, so I can die in peace; I don’t owe nobody. That was always my dream that I don’t owe nobody and I can leave this world clean,” she said.

The experience is a lesson learned; one she will never forget.

“In a way, this taught me a big lesson. Because it taught me what I believe, to trust people is not true. Not true you can’t really trust people and that's a lesson to learn for other people to learn,” she said. “It's my fault for believing but what is there, if it’s not to believe in people. It just happened that this person tricked me. But that’s for them to live with, not me, they did the wrong, not me. So God bless them.”