Woman accused in stillbirth scam faces drug violations

A woman facing federal charges, after she allegedly lied that her child died at birth so that she could make a claim on a military group life insurance benefit, could end up going back to prison.

The U.S. Probation Office said that Amberlynn Jessica Arce failed to report to at least three drug tests last month.

She was indicted in the District Court of Guam on charges of making and using a false document.

Probation recommends her pretrial release conditions either be modified or revoked.

Arce is scheduled to answer to the violations on Thursday.

Fraudulent report

According to court documents, Arce allegedly used a fraudulent government of Guam report, specifically a fetal death certificate, as documentation that her child was stillborn on May 9, 2018.

She is accused of faking the death to collect from a death benefit under the Family Servicemembers' Group Life Insurance, the prosecution stated in court documents. The group life insurance benefit is administered by the Veterans Administration and pays $10,000 for the death of a dependent child of an active-duty service member or National Guard member.

Arce has since pleaded not guilty.