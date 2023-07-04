Woman accused of burning at typhoon waste site

A woman was charged in connection to starting a fire at the Tiyan dump site.

Police officers responded to the Tiyan dump site at about 2:05 a.m. Friday.

According to the magistrate's complaint, a Guam National Guardsman said he was making his rounds at the site when he saw a rubber tire burning, with the flames rising about 4 feet.

While walking toward the fire, the Guardsman and his partner saw an individual, with a heavy set build and a dark complexion, who appeared to be walking toward the Barrigada Post Office.

After officers arrived, they headed to the post office and located and identified 51-year-old Wanda Motol Ililau. A disposable lighter was found in her possession, according to the complaint.

Ililau was charged with negligent burning as a misdemeanor.

She faces up to a year in prison if convicted, the Office of the Attorney General stated in a potential jail time report.

The AG's office also stated Ililau has three prior misdemeanors – one for criminal trespass this year, attempted theft and theft from 2022, and public drunkenness in 2008.

Ililau was confined by the Department of Corrections on $1,000 cash bail Saturday.