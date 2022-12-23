A woman was charged with rear-ending a car while drunk and leaving the scene of the accident.

Guam Police Department officers were dispatched Sunday to a traffic crash in Tamuning and spoke to a man who reported his car was rear-ended and the other car drove off, court documents state.

The man took a photo and video of the vehicle as it left. Officers then identified Kimberly Ignacio in the suspected vehicle.

The man then told GPD, "That's the female who operated the vehicle," according to the magistrate's complaint

Ignacio said she did not know about the crash when asked. Officers noticed she had bloodshot, watery eyes and slurred speech and smelled like alcohol, the complaint stated.

When officers attempted to arrest Ignacio, she allegedly refused to be handcuffed and was eventually taken to the ground in order to arrest her. She continued to resist by kicking the police vehicle to avoid being placed in it. Once inside, Ignacio yelled and cursed at the officers and continued kicking the inside of the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Due to her behavior, Ignacio was not given a sobriety test and when she was informed of the implied consent law she refused the be tested, the complaint stated.

Ignacio was charged with resisting arrest and first offender driving while impaired as misdemeanors, along with a petty misdemeanor charge of leaving the scene with property damage.