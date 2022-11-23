A woman has been accused of attempting to bring methamphetamine to a prison inmate on Monday.

Lanielynn Lenette Arriola's charges stem from her arriving at the Visitor Processing Center at the Department of Corrections in Mangilao to deliver items for an inmate, a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam stated.

During the routine screening process, a plastic bag brought by Arriola was examined and was found to contain a pair of running shoes that had a white crystal-like substance, suspected to be meth, hidden within the inner sole of the shoe, the complaint stated.

A test of the substance resulted in a presumptive positive result for methamphetamine.

Arriola was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver as a first-degree felony, promoting major prison contraband as a second-degree felony and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

2022 cases

According to Post files, Arriola's charges represent the fourth time this year an individual was charged with bringing contraband into DOC.

The first was inmate Jerome Camacho Cruz. In August, he was found with meth inside a black sneaker in his cell. Cruz was charged again in October with having a clear straw containing meth in his sock and in a folded-up piece of paper in a gap between the door frame of his cell and the wall, which was painted, Post files state.

In September, Joahnn Lee Garrido was charged with bringing meth that was found hidden in an inmate's cell. She admitted she prepared the item in which the meth was hidden for a specific incoming prisoner, but did not know what was in the item, according to Post files.

In a message to The Guam Daily Post, DOC Director Robert "Bob" Camacho said, "It is unfortunate that family and known acquaintances have risked their freedoms to bring drugs into our facility."

"They will pay a very heavy price," Camacho added, before commending his officers for being diligent in preventing the smuggling of contraband into the facility and sharing the consequences with the inmate involved.

"It is important to note the prisoner will also be placed in disciplinary segregation if they intended to receive these contraband. This will have an adverse affect on their pending sentencing and parole applications," the DOC director said.