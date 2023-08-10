A woman is facing charges after allegedly threatening to "chop" a baby out of a pregnant woman.

On Aug. 3, police officers were dispatched to a residence in Harmon where they spoke with a man who told them Jetleen Peter, 32, "had struck him in the arm with a machete," according to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

The man told officers Peter attempted to hit him in the face with the machete, but he blocked the strike with his arm. Peter allegedly swung three times, hitting the man twice and his vehicle once, the complaint stated.

Officers also spoke with a pregnant woman who said Peter had threatened her after she walked into the residence.

"The defendant filled up a pot full of water and began pacing around the residence with it before saying something to the effect of 'I'm gonna chop you up' and 'I'm gonna chop that baby out of you, I don't care if you're pregnant,'" according to the complaint.

The woman, who told officers she is in the second trimester of her pregnancy, said she feared for her life.

Peter was charged with aggravated assault, criminal mischief and terrorizing as third-degree felonies. If convicted, she faces up to 15 years in prison.

She appeared in court Aug. 5, and was turned over to the Department of Corrections on $5,000 cash bail.