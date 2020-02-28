Faye Marie Kang, 66, was indicted by a Superior Court of Guam grand jury on charges of threatening to shoot people at a local elementary school earlier this month.

Kang is charged with terroristic conduct as a third-degree felony along with a special allegation of crime against the community.

She is scheduled to answer to the charges in the indictment on March 11.

According to court documents, police responded to a report of a woman calling a local public school and threatening to go to the school and shoot people.

The caller threatened to harm kids who she said are bullying her grandson, court documents state.

Kang told police she was dissatisfied with how the Guam Department of Education's handling a bullying situation with her grandchildren. She said she did not threaten anyone, documents state. Kang did say sometimes she says things she doesn't mean, court documents state. She also recalled saying "shooting" but did not remember how she said it.