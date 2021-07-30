A woman accused of offering a police officer sexual favors to avoid being arrested admitted to one of the charges filed against her in the Superior Court of Guam.

Defendant Dionne O'Conner Garganta Estella pleaded guilty to criminal mischief as a misdemeanor before Judge Maria Cenzon on Thursday.

A charge of offering a bribe as a third-degree felony was dismissed, according to the plea agreement.

She was sentenced to serve one year in prison with all but 48 hours suspended and was given credit for time served.

Cenzon sent Estella back to prison a week ago after she admitted to using methamphetamine and marijuana following a positive drug test.

She was released from prison Thursday and was placed on probation for one year.

Estella was also ordered to perform 180 hours of community service, and to stay away from the victims in the case.

In October 2019, police responded to a disturbance at the Hilton Guam Resort & Spa. Hotel security stated the hotel room was "trashed" and that the suspect became aggressive when she was asked to leave, Post files state.

Estella yelled vulgarities and told officers they were not going to "take her" and that she had "smoked kek." She also offered police sexual favors multiple times as well as money in exchange for releasing her from custody, the prosecution alleged in court documents.

Inside the room, authorities found an assault rifle-style BB gun, a small plastic baggie with methamphetamine residue, marijuana seeds and a glass pipe with meth residue, documents state.