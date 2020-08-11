Woman admits role in 2015 driver's license scam; faces 5 years in federal prison

A former employee of the Department of Revenue and Taxation admitted that she conspired to commit fraud in a driver’s license scam in 2015.

Linda Jean Pangelinan Palacios pleaded guilty to unauthorized access of a protected computer in furtherance of fraud before District Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo on Tuesday.

She faces up to five years in prison.

Palacios is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 16.

According to court documents, Palacios was accused of receiving approximately 75 completed driver's license applications from Lourdes Blas in exchange for $200 to $250 per application.

Palacios had accessed the agency's Motor Vehicle Division to fraudulently input information contained in the applications.

She was one of two employees working at the driver's license section who were arrested in connection with a corruption case in 2015. Blas and Palacios allegedly issued licenses without going through the required processes, Post files state.

In 2019, Blas had pleaded guilty to an information that charged her with unauthorized access of a protected computer in furtherance of fraud.

Palacios worked as a driver's license examiner at Rev and Tax.