A woman accused of dealing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine admitted to one of the charges filed against her in the District Court of Guam.

Doreen Esther Quitaro, 47, pleaded guilty Friday before Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo to attempted possession of methamphetamine hydrochloride with intent to distribute.

She is scheduled to be sentenced April 26.

Her co-defendant Peter Quifunas, 23, is scheduled to go to trial March 22.

According to the indictment, the duo was accused of conspiring and agreeing to distribute more than 50 grams of the drug around Sept. 9, 2021. Quifunas also was found with a .40-caliber pistol with the serial number removed, court documents state.

Plea agreement

Quitaro’s plea agreement states that investigators with the Postal Inspection Service obtained a search warrant for a package that was sent to a Yona address on Sept. 7, 2021.

Investigators found 428 grams of meth in 42 plastic bags that were inside small balloons, which were concealed in paint bottles, documents state.

Investigators replaced the drugs with sham and went undercover to deliver the package.

The package was placed into a cluster box by the Yona Mayor’s Office where documents state Patrick Quifunas was spotted picking up the package.

Authorities tracked the package to Pulantat, Yona, where it was delivered to Peter Quifunas, documents state.

Agents arrested both men after the package was opened, documents state.

Quitaro and Chelsea Cruz also were taken into custody at the scene.

During a search, authorities found 5.3 grams of meth inside Quitaro’s bag, court documents state.