Woman admits theft at Navy Exchange, faces no jail time

Jazmin Poll admitted that she stole money from the Navy Exchange Mini Mart and gas station when she worked as a supervisory sales clerk.

Poll, 35, pleaded guilty to theft of government money before District Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo on Thursday.

She is scheduled back in court for sentencing on July 12.

But it was said in court that she won’t be serving any time in prison, and that she will be placed on probation.

Prosecutors told the court that Poll intended to deprive the Navy base of its property between Nov. 20, 2019 and Jan. 25, 2020.

She will have to pay the federal government $2,480 in restitution.