Woman admits to role in husband's alleged repeated sex assault of girl

Natasha Renee Quitugua Peters, 47, repeatedly wiped tears after she admitted that she did nothing to stop her husband's alleged multiple sexual assaults on a teen girl known to the couple.

“Guilty, your honor,” Peters said, as she pleaded guilty to criminal facilitation of first-degree criminal sexual conduct as a third-degree felony.

She was initially charged with two counts each of first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct via complicity as a first-degree felony. Both charges included a special allegation of preying on a vulnerable victim.

Peters faces up to three years in prison, but her plea deal calls for all time to be suspended at sentencing.

Sentencing will be set for a later date, and she is scheduled to appear back in the Superior Court of Guam before Judge Arthur Barcinas on March 25.

The court also granted a request for Peters to have contact with the victim, but they are not allowed to discuss the case.

Her husband, Duayne Richard Peters, is set to stand trial for the sexual assault allegations against him.

It was said in court that Natasha Peters will testify against her husband.

“She actually does have to submit a written statement before the trial and testify at the trial because Mr. Peters is not doing a plea,” said Assistant Attorney General Christine Tenorio. “The reason Mrs. Peters was offered this generous plea agreement was because her cooperation is vital to Mr. Peters’ trial.

The prosecutor told the court that the victim was OK with the plea agreement.

According to court documents, an 18-year-old woman told police she had been sexually assaulted by a man known to her. The alleged incidents started when she was about 11 or 12 years old, and continued through January 2019.

Natasha Peters admitted to police that she and her husband included the child in sex acts and that Duayne Peters had sex with them both, adding that incidents occurred when the girl was 9 or 10 years old, court documents state.