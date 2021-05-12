Woman admits to stillbirth scam

DISTRICT COURT: A woman admitted to using fraudulent documents in an attempt to collect insurance money. Amberlynn Jessica Arce, on Tuesday, pleaded guilty in the District Court of Guam in Hagåtña. Post file photo

Amberlynn Jessica Arce admitted she lied that her child died at birth so she could make a claim on a military group life insurance benefit.

Arce pleaded guilty Tuesday in the District Court of Guam to making and using a false document in a federal matter.

She appeared before Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo.

Arce is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 9.

She was charged in federal court after being accused of using a fraudulent government of Guam report, specifically a fetal death certificate, as documentation that her child was stillborn on May 9, 2018.

Arce lied about the death to collect from a death benefit under the Family Servicemembers' Group Life Insurance, according to court documents. The group life insurance benefit is administered by the Veterans Administration and pays $10,000 for the death of a dependent child of an active-duty or National Guard service member.

