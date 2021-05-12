Woman admits to stillbirth scam

Amberlynn Jessica Arce admitted she lied that her child died at birth so she could make a claim on a military group life insurance benefit.

Arce pleaded guilty Tuesday in the District Court of Guam to making and using a false document in a federal matter.

She appeared before Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo.

Arce is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 9.

She was charged in federal court after being accused of using a fraudulent government of Guam report, specifically a fetal death certificate, as documentation that her child was stillborn on May 9, 2018.

Arce lied about the death to collect from a death benefit under the Family Servicemembers' Group Life Insurance, according to court documents. The group life insurance benefit is administered by the Veterans Administration and pays $10,000 for the death of a dependent child of an active-duty or National Guard service member.