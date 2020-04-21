A woman convicted of her in part in smuggling drugs to Guam through the U.S. Postal Service in 2014 awaits a federal court judge's decision to find out if her supervised release will be revoked.

Jocelyn Evette Babauta Salas appeared via teleconference before District Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo on Monday.

Through her defense attorney, William Gavras, Salas admitted that she used meth and failed to comply with the U.S. Probation Office's conditions on multiple occasions.

"I apologize to the court and to my probation officer. I apologize for my mistake and actions," said Salas, as she cried, begging that she be allowed to go home to her child. She promised the court she would make better choices.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Rosetta San Nicolas argued Salas tested positive for methamphetamine use six times and noted 24 instances that she refused to comply with drug-testing requirements.

"She does need a wakeup call," said San Nicolas. "This will deter others from committing this crime and protect the public."

Salas' supervised release term was set to end on March 21. Salas, instead, was taken back into federal custody on March 3.

She faces a minimum of three months in prison for the violations.

However, attorney Gavras argued Salas is not a danger to the community.

"The question is: Is she more in danger outside of the jail ... or in there," said Gavras, referencing the current COVID-19 pandemic. "She's a danger to herself. The question is where is she going to be safer?"

Judge Bordallo took the matter under advisement and will issue a decision as soon as possible.

Meth in greeting cards

According to court documents, Jocelyn Salas along with Franklin John Salas and a supplier were involved in a meth conspiracy in 2014.

Franklin Salas ordered meth from a coconspirator in Las Vegas, Nevada. The drugs were placed into greeting cards and envelopes before being sent to Guam. The pair then picked up 52.6 grams of meth through the U.S. Postal Service. Franklin Salas then distributed and sold the drug to Jocelyn Salas and other customers.

Jocelyn Salas also sent money twice to the unindicted coconspirator in Las Vegas, documents state.

The two were unaware the drugs had been intercepted by U.S. Postal Inspectors who replaced it with a sham product. Investigators also watched the two pick up the envelope from the post office.

Both pleaded guilty to the crime.

In August 2016, Jocelyn Salas was sentenced to 10 months in federal prison and three years' supervised release.