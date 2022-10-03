A 34-year-old woman awaiting trial was arrested again, accused in a new case of lashing out over a cigarette.

Guam Police Department officers responded Friday to a disturbance complaint in Dededo, according to a magistrate’s complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

The victim told police that Jenry O. Raymond tried to attack her, court documents state. Raymond, 34, asked for a cigarette from the victim, who did not have any.

The Office of the Attorney General alleges Raymond then swung a kitchen knife at the victim, who managed to avoid it. The knife, however, hit the phone the victim was holding.

According to the complaint, Raymond grabbed the victim’s clothing and threw it in a pit and threatened to burn it.

Officers noted the victim’s clothes in a burn pit, a shattered screen on the victim's phone and a kitchen knife on the ground.

Raymond allegedly told police she asked for a cigarette, but the victim refused, after which she became upset and “tapped” the victim's phone with a knife.

According to court documents, Raymond is on pretrial release for a couple of previous cases from 2020 and earlier this year.

She was charged in June of this year with criminal mischief as a third-degree felony, family violence as a misdemeanor and family violence as a third-degree felony, court documents disclosed.

The complaint for the new allegations noted the victim is the same one from a prior case, who Raymond was ordered not to contact.

Raymond's new charges include assault and violation of a court order, both as misdemeanors, and family violence as a third-degree felony with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, as well as commission of a felony while on felony release.