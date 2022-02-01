A woman was arrested after being accused of attacking an elderly man known to her.

Gillerie J. Walter, 22, was charged with aggravated assault as a third-degree felony and family violence as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, the suspect hit the victim, 80, in the head with a stick as he entered her bedroom in Dededo on Sunday night.

A witness stepped in to help stop the bleeding and called police, documents state.

Another witness allegedly told officers that the suspect is mentally ill and previously attacked her.

The suspect was found laying face down on the shoulder of the road nearby, documents state.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injury.