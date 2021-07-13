A woman was arrested after she allegedly attacked and strangled another woman known to her on Sunday.

Annette Cruz Atoigue, 34, was charged with family violence-strangulation as a third-degree felony, interfering with the reporting of family violence as a third-degree felony, and two counts of family violence as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the suspect questioned the victim about a text message before punching the victim twice on her left eye.

The suspect then allegedly choked the victim causing her to nearly lose consciousness.

The victim told officers that the suspect had also allegedly punched her two days prior. The suspect was also accused of grabbing the victim’s cell phone after she attempted to call police for help, documents state.