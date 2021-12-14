A woman accused of stealing a car was arrested after leading officers on a brief chase in Dededo over the weekend.

According to court documents, the victim reported that Kristine Jovana Rachulap, 26, entered her home without permission on Saturday and took $50 and car keys out of her backpack before taking off with her car.

Early the next morning police spotted Rachulap in the vehicle, which had its headlights off, after she ran through a posted stop sign, documents state.

She allegedly fled, causing the officer to lose sight of her briefly before leading police on a brief chase toward East Liguan.

Rachulap then allegedly told police, "I didn't do anything. The car belonged to a friend."

She also admitted she did not ask permission to use the car, documents state.

Rachulap was charged with burglary of a second-degree felony, theft of a motor vehicle as a second-degree felony, and eluding a police officer as a misdemeanor.