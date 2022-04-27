A woman who was arrested for allegedly damaging glass windows and yelling obscenities at employees at an Upper Tumon gas station faces additional charges after she tried to get police to let her go in exchange for money.

Elizabeth Burke Glory, 48, was charged with two counts of giving of bribes as third-degree felonies, criminal mischief and resisting arrest as misdemeanors, and disorderly conduct as a petty misdemeanor.

According to court documents, police responded to the Shell gas station on Monday night after the suspect was using a bag to damage windows at the business.

The suspect was spotted near the Micronesia Mall and tried to run away from police but was captured and taken into custody, documents state.

The suspect then allegedly offered two police officers $100 to let her go.

The suspect also allegedly threatened officers stating, “How about you take these handcuffs off me. How about you guys pay me, so I don’t tell the judge you solicited me for prostitution?”