A 28-year-old female was arrested on robbery charges Saturday afternoon in Yona.

Guam Police Department spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao said the preliminary police reports indicate a man was driving on Artemio Street in Yona around 1:10 p.m. when a woman stood in front of his vehicle.

An unknown man then approached the victim’s window on the driver's side and began yelling at the victim, striking his door, said Tapao.

The driver got out of his car and a fight erupted with the unknown man.

While the two men were fighting, the woman allegedly stole the man's bag and his personal belongings, and she and the unknown man fled in a Honda Accord.

Police were able to find the vehicle at a home in Yona and arrested Mysty Pangelinan. She was charged with robbery as a second-degree felony, guilt established by complicity, and criminal facilitation.

Tapao said the case was forwarded to GPD's Criminal Investigation Division for further investigation.