A woman was placed under arrest after she allegedly threatened to stab her daughter with a knife.

According to court documents, the victim told police that Rebecca Achiro, 36, left early Monday morning to go drinking and returned drunk around 7 p.m.

The victim was caring for her young child when she heard a loud pop, and went outside to find Achiro had punctured a bed mattress with a knife, documents state.

She said she asked Achiro to leave. However, the woman allegedly followed her into the bedroom and held the knife above her head, saying, "Is that what you want? You want me to stab you?"

Achiro then stabbed the closet wall several times, forcing the victim to leave and call 911 for help, documents state.

Other witnesses told police they heard Achiro threaten to stab the victim.

Achiro was charged with terrorizing as a third-degree felony, along with family violence, criminal mischief and criminal trespass, each as misdemeanors.