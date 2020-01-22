A 44-year-old woman is charged with theft after she allegedly walked out with a designer bag from the Moncler Store in DFS.

On Jan. 17, officers received a complaint from the loss prevention officer for Tiffany and T-Galleria. Security footage showed a woman, later identified as Joaquina Elaine Cepeda Cabrera, enter the store carrying a black bag, according to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

Cabrera then allegedly placed the red quilted Moncler pouch bag into her black bag without paying for the merchandise, documents state. The value of the stolen bag is $535.

Two days later, officers received a call from DFS loss prevention, who stated they had sighted Cabrera, documents state. Officers arrived and attempted to place Cabrera in handcuffs while she attempted to pull away after several instructions to relax her.

"I'm sorry. I'm sorry, I'm sorry. I'll pay for it, I'll pay for it," Cabrera allegedly stated.

Cabrera is charged with a third-degree felony of theft of property.