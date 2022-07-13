A government witness testified that she was raped by defendant Frank "Ko" San Nicolas while receiving spiritual healing at Tanguisson Beach.

“He massaged me with the oil from head to toe and got on top of me and started having nonconsensual sex,” the witness said Monday during trial in the Superior Court of Guam.

The woman, a local massage therapist, said she first met San Nicolas in 2015 through a friend who said that he could help her son who was being bothered by spirits.

San Nicolas is on trial accused of sexually assaulting another woman who alleged that he raped her in a cave in the same area.

He looked over at the witness on the stand, as she shared her testimony.

“We parked at the gate and walked to Tanguisson Beach. When we got down to the beach, he told me in order for the ancestors to recognize me that I had to remove my jewelry and clothing. After doing so, he told me to go into the water so he could help me release emotional blocks around my chest,” she said. “When he came into the water, he was naked too. I wasn’t comfortable. He asked if he could hug me to help release what was in my heart. I said yes. He said there was an ancestor in the rock nearby. I did cry a little bit.”

The woman said San Nicolas then told her to go back to the shore where she noticed coconut leaves had been cut up.

“After I had laid down, he started to massage me from head to toe,” she said, as she recalled her body stiffen the moment San Nicolas allegedly touched her genitals. “I didn’t move because my body was tense and tight and I was scared to move because he’s a larger man and I didn’t want to get hurt. … I was trusting in the fact that he was only going to release the emotional block and not take it further than that.”

The woman testified she was in fear. She said after San Nicolas finished, he told her to wash up and put on her clothes.

“I was primarily scared of getting hurt and not coming back home to my family,” she said. “I had kept my eyes closed.”

Trial is ongoing before Judge Arthur Barcinas.