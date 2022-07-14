A woman was arrested for burglarizing a home in Asan while the family slept. The alleged theft was caught on surveillance video.

Georginia Cundiff Quenga, 45, was charged with burglary as a second-degree felony and theft as a misdemeanor, along with a notice of commission of a felony while on felony release.

According to court documents, Quenga is known to the homeowners, but was previously told that she was not allowed to return to the residence.

Footage showed Quenga allegedly climbing through a back window on June 7 and taking various items to include tools, darts and a bottle of soy sauce.

She was later caught during a traffic stop in Hågat on Tuesday.

Police noted in documents Quenga has a 2020 burglary and theft case.