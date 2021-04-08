Police arrested a 34-year-old woman for crash that killed 58-year-old Jiann-Horng Chen.

Jennifer Marie Magday Takai was driving the Kia Sportage that crashed into a Lexus ES3000 on Feb. 20, according to Guam Police Department spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao.

Preliminary reports suggest that the Lexus was traveling southbound in the inner lane along Route 16 when the Kia entered Route 16 from U.S. Army Pedro L. Aguon Street.

As a result of the crash, Chen was transported to the hospital and later succumbed to his injuries. This case was kept open, Tapao stated.

On Thursday, traffic investigators conducted a follow-up investigation and met with Takai. Investigators arrested her for the following offenses:

• Vehicular homicide

• Vehicle must stop before entering thru highway

• Child restraint

She was subsequently booked and released. This case has been forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General for prosecution.