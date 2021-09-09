A woman was arrested after being accused of attacking a woman and using guns to threaten her.

Shaylene Doris Valentine, 27, also known as "Shay," was charged with terrorizing as a third-degree felony along with a notice of commission of a felony while on felony release and assault as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the victim told police the suspect was a childhood friend who asked to talk when the suspect pulled out what appeared to be a black 9mm gun and a gray .22-caliber firearm.

The suspect allegedly put the guns against the victim’s right inner thigh stating, ‘If you scream or move I’m going to shoot you.’

The victim was in fear that she was going to die, documents state.

The suspect allegedly punched the victim in the face before rummaging through her belongings and stealing several items.

The alleged incident was reported to police in March.

It was on Tuesday that officers were finally able to meet up with the suspect.

The suspect allegedly admitted to assaulting the victim but laughed when officers asked her about guns, claiming it was fake and was an air pistol.

The suspect was under house arrest in connection with a separate 2020 case where she was charged with unregistered firearm, and authorities also learned she was a felon and not allowed to possess a firearm ID card, documents state.