A woman was arrested after being accused of stabbing a man known to her at a residence in Asan on Sunday morning.
Sunni Klarisa Vargas, 31, was charged with aggravated assault as a second-degree felony and family violence as a third-degree felony, along with a special allegation of deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.
According to court documents, the victim allowed Vargas to sleepover despite there being a stay-away order between the pair.
They got into an argument and the victim spit on her face and told her to leave, documents state.
The victim then saw Vargas holding a knife and his leg was bleeding, documents state.
“I don’t know if she stabbed me or I walked into the knife,” the victim allegedly told police.
The victim suffered from a puncture wound to his upper left thigh.
Vargas was found in a parked car and appeared distraught when she allegedly told officers, “I told him to leave me alone, but he wouldn’t leave me alone.
Police searched the car and found a kitchen knife with blood on the blade and another knife which authorities confiscated, documents state.