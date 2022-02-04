A woman who was driving a car that lost control and collided with a concrete pole in Piti last September was arrested by Guam police officers on Wednesday.

The crash claimed the lives of her two passengers, according to police.

Zoya-Marie Tirow Sigeyog, 21, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide, negligent homicide, reckless driving with injuries, reckless driving, speeding in a posted zone, imprudent driving and no driver’s license.

The deadly crash occurred on Sept. 11, 2021 around 8:26 p.m. along Marine Corps Drive near Polaris Point in Piti.

Sigeyog was questioned by traffic investigators with GPD's Highway Patrol Division. .

She has since been released from police custody and the case is now with the Office of the Attorney General.

The women who died in the crash were identified by family members as Mahlee McKay and her cousin Tina Tamangided.

Both were 29 and mothers of young children.

Their deaths marked the 13th and 14th traffic-related fatalities recorded in 2021.

Friends of the family also created an online fundraising page to receive help for funeral expenses and family support.