Woman arrested in deadly crash released; court date set for 2023

The driver of a Mitsubishi Outlander who was allegedly involved in a deadly two-car crash in Upper Tumon on Feb. 20 was released from jail and given a notice to appear in court in three years.

The crash claimed the life of 22-year-old Stevenso Pius. Investigators said an autopsy determined that Pius’ cause of death was a broken skull.

On July 16, Guam police arrested 28-year-old Argie Robeniol Biare on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident with injuries or property damage.

The Guam Attorney General’s Office has not filed criminal charges against Biare.

She was released from custody the day after her arrest and given a notice to appear in the Superior Court of Guam on July 5, 2023. Assistant Attorney General Alysa Draper-Dehart signed off on the release document.