A woman who led Guam police officers on a chase that started in Dededo and ended in Yona Sunday night has been placed under arrest.

Maria Therese Sablan Cepeda, 32, was arrested on suspicion of reckless conduct, eluding a police officer, mandatory insurance, registration expired, and no driver’s license. She was also charged with illegal possession of a controlled substance and had active warrants for several prior cases.

It happened around 8:30 pm last night.

Guam police have not released any details yet.

However, multiple cell phone videos circulated on social media showed GPD officers chasing a white Toyota 4-Runner.

The chase ended near LeoPalace Resort in Yona.

No injuries were reported.

Prison record

Cepeda’s criminal record dates back to more than one decade.

In 2009, she was arrested on charges of robbery, aggravated assault, terrorizing, possession of a Scheduled I and Schedule II controlled substance. She was also arrested on charges of reckless driving, eluding police, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, no driver’s license and expired registration in 2014.

Detention records also show that Cepeda was charged with reckless driving, eluding a police officer and reckless conduct in 2015.