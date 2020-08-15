A woman who was arrested on illegal drug possession charges is back in prison after allegedly being caught with meth.

Shelly Loveen Dejapa, 41, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third degree felony, along with a notice of felony committed while on felony release.

According to court documents, police stopped a van in Asan that had a defective headlight.

During a search, officers found a glass pipe with suspected meth and a plastic straw with suspected meth, documents state.

In June, Dejapa was arrested on charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Court documents state she and her co-defendant, Ray Junior Guzman, were allegedly found in a car that Guam police officers spotted parked behind a restaurant in Santa Rita with guns, meth and other drug paraphernalia, Post files state.