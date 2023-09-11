A woman spent a night in jail after she allegedly attempted to foil a fugitive hunt.

Judiciary of Guam marshals were on the hunt for Justin Joseph Duenas Castro, a reported fugitive. The search for Castro led marshals to the Dededo residence of Ikelani Marie Borja Fejeran on Sept 8.

“Castro (The convicted felon in CF0003-22 & CF0064-16) … was reported to be living with his girlfriend Ikelani Marie Borja Fejeran,” the magistrate complaint said.

When marshals arrived at the home, Fejeran allegedly lied to authorities, “the Defendant told them that the convicted felon does not reside at the house and he is not there at that specific time.”

Fejeran agreed to marshals searching her home, however requested that she be able to wake her children and remove them from the home beforehand.

“The Defendant claimed to have to use the restroom and after some time the Marshals went into the residence. The Defendant stood guard at a bedroom and was belligerent with Marshals,” the complaint said.

Marshals found Castro hiding within the bedframe inside the bedroom, according to the complaint.

As a result, Castro was apprehended and Fejeran was also arrested.

Fejeran was charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution as a misdemeanor and obstructing government functions as a misdemeanor.

Being that this was her first offense, Fejeran was released on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond.