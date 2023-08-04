A woman accused of trying to smuggle methamphetamine into Guam was spared additional prison time.

On Tuesday, Rebecca Rose San Nicolas Morta appeared in the District Court of Guam to be sentenced for attempted possession with intent to distribute 50 or more grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride.

Morta's charge stems from an attempt to smuggle 114 grams of meth into Guam through the U.S. Postal Service.

According to her plea agreement, which the court accepted in May 2022, Morta wired $5,000 to pay for each package containing the drugs. She would use the name of a relative who was a minor on the packages, which each held 2 to 5 ounces of meth.

The drug smuggling scheme was carried out between Jan. 31 and Feb. 4, 2020.

At the hearing this week, Morta was sentenced to time served and placed on three years of supervised release. She was ordered to perform 50 hours of community service rather than paying a fine; it will be suspended if she becomes gainfully employed.

An informational report filed by the U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services System prior to her sentencing shows Morta was placed on pretrial release after being charged in December 2021, until violating her conditions of release in January 2022 and being remanded to custody.

She was held for less than a week before being released again.

According to her attorney, William Gavras, in his sentencing memorandum, Morta since being charged has made several efforts to recover, which include volunteering with Tohge Inc. and Lighthouse Recovery Center.

She transported peers to and from classes, advocated for those who struggle with drug use and behavioral challenges, participated in community outreach events around Guam, and assisted in drug prevention and harm reduction efforts for middle school children, Gavras stated in the memorandum.

Morta also faces charges in the Superior Court of Guam: possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver as a first-degree felony, and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.