A passenger of a parked car at Family Beach was arrested after police found drugs, court documents filed by the prosecution alleged.

Jeannie Daver Rabon, 46, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, Port Authority police conducted a wellness check on the suspect and her driver.

The suspect appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance, documents state.

The suspect started to cry and told police "No" when asked if she was OK.

She allegedly admitted to officers that she had methamphetamine in her bag.

During a search, authorities found four glass pipes with meth residue, two plastic straws with meth, three clear plastic bags with meth, one metal spoon with burn markings, three needles, one syringe, two pills, among other items, documents state.