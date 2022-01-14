A woman who was being processed at the Department of Corrections jail for an active federal warrant faces new charges in local court after it was alleged that corrections officers found drugs on her.

Rebecca Rose Morta Mendiola, 39, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, the law enforcement officers executed an arrest warrant for a federal fugitive in Dededo Dec. 7, 2021.

Authorities learned the fugitive’s partner, who was identified as the suspect, was also at the residence, and also had a federal warrant.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

After being arrested and taken to DOC for processing, corrections officers found a small plastic bag with methamphetamine, documents state.

The suspect was again located Tuesday and taken back into custody, documents state.

She was released on a $2,000 personal recognizance bond.