A woman was arrested after being accused of depositing a forged company check into her personal bank account.

Leilani Marie Warner, 39, was charged with forgery as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, a business' co-owner reported to police on Dec. 7 that a couple of weeks had passed before he realized that a check worth $9,000 was drawn from his company's account. His business partner alerted him that some business checks went missing from his home.

Authorities were able to identify the suspect who deposited the check into her personal account at a credit union, documents state.

The suspect allegedly refused to identify who gave her the check through which $9,000 was withdrawn, but she told police she received several checks from an acquaintance including the check that belonged to the victim.

The person who gave her the check was neither a representative of the company nor an authorized signatory for the check, according to court documents.

Warner denied knowing that the check had been stolen.