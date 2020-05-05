A woman was arrested after allegedly trying to stab a man known to her in Inarajan on Sunday night.

Achina Ropos, 25, was charged with aggravated assault and twice with family violence, according to magistrate documents. Each charge is a third-degree felony and includes a special allegation of possession of use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

According to court documents, the suspect and the victim got into an argument when she attempted to stab him with a knife.

The victim believed the suspect was going to stab him, documents state. However, the victim’s son intervened from behind and helped to stop the suspect.

The victim was then able to grab her and disarm her, documents state.

Police officers noted damage to the bathroom door, a knife in the bedroom and glass fragments that had been swept into a dust bin, documents state.