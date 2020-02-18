A woman who was among a group of people arrested in connection with selling "Spice," or synthetic cannabis, will take the government’s plea deal.

The defendant, Marikita Simion, appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Anita Sukola on Monday.

However, defense attorney Samuel Teker asked the court for more time as they’ve experienced some language problems in the process to finalize the plea agreement.

Simion had a Chuukese interpreter translate the discussion during Monday's hearing.

Details of the plea deal have not yet been disclosed.

She is scheduled to appear back in court on March 12 for a change of plea hearing.

Simion is charged with illegal possession of a Schedule I controlled substance with intent to deliver as a first-degree felony and illegal possession of a Schedule I controlled substance as a first-degree felony, possession of a firearm without a Guam firearms identification as a third-degree felony and possession of an unregistered firearm as a third-degree felony.

In April 2018, Simion along with Bantasar Kosi, Dolores John and Bersiman Heartman were arrested after Guam police officers uncovered an alleged year-long Spice distribution ring that operated out of a unit at Hemlani Apartments and a Yigo home.

According to Post files, Simion allegedly denied knowing anything, but later admitted to being involved in the drug sales and said she and her husband would sell them to anyone.

Police also found a loaded revolver and $11,077 cash in Simion's purse.

However, she claimed to have no knowledge of the gun and said her husband must have slipped it in the purse while she was sleeping. Simion never possessed a valid firearms identification card, Post files state.