A 49-year-old woman faces arson and other charges after she allegedly deliberately set fires to an Ipan home.

Velma Rae Ogo Paet Roberto allegedly had gotten into an argument with a man on Jan. 16, according to a magistrate’s complaint filed at the Superior Court of Guam. While upset, she allegedly took 10-pound weights and damaged two vehicles parked in the front yard.

Several people in the home said she tried to set fire to the mattress in a bedroom and to towels and clothing, among other things.

The witnesses said they were able to stop most of the fires she allegedly tried to start, though at one point a family member had to pull her out of the home because one of the fires had grown.

An officer conducted a vehicle check and noted that a silver 2015 Toyota Tacoma had cracks to both front and tail lights. The vehicle's windshield was smashed and there were scratches and dents on the doors and bumpers, the document stated.

A red 2011 Lexus had both front and tail lights cracked, the front windshield smashed, and the rear passenger door frame dented, documents stated.

A Guam Police Department arson investigator stated the interior of the residence was burned beyond recognition, the document stated.

An officer also noted multiple charred items scattered among the floor of the house, charred materials, and ash completely covering the walls and roof.

Roberto was charged with arson as a third-degree felony, and two counts of criminal mischief as a third-degree felony.