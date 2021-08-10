A woman has been arrested in connection with a reported forged check that involved federal money, along with a separate theft reported at the Home Depot.

Benny Ann Junita Baza, 30, was charged with two counts of forgery as a second-degree felony and retail theft as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, a witness told police that a $440 check from the CARES Act-funded, Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund was issued to a Guam Community College student in Spring 2020.

The suspect was identified as the student.

Bank transaction records showed that the suspect cashed the paper check at Kmart on April 16, 2020 before it was altered later that month and the check was deposited electronically to the suspect’s bank accounts at Bank of Guam and later to Bank of Hawaii by altering the check number, documents state.

The suspect allegedly altered the check again and electronically deposited the funds into a separate bank account, documents state.

The suspect allegedly told police that she tried to deposit the check into one account before attempting to deposit the money into a separate bank account.

She then told officers she allegedly cashed it at Kmart.

Retail theft

On Sunday, officers responded to a report of retail theft at the Home Depot in Tamuning where the suspect was allegedly caught on surveillance video attempting to leave the store with numerous unpaid items in her shopping cart, documents state.

The alleged theft occurred on July 28.

The suspect was confronted by store employees, and that’s when she showed them a receipt with items that did not match the items inside the cart, documents state.

The suspect allegedly told staff that she needed to tell her other half what happened and continued to leave with the items worth $766.63.

The suspect allegedly admitted to stealing the items telling officers that she took the stuff because she needed the money.