A woman was arrested after being accused of stabbing a man known to her with a pocket knife.

D’lores Maiheart Weathington-Martinez, 22, was charged with two counts each of aggravated assault as a second-degree felony and family violence as a third-degree felony. Both charges include two counts each of special allegation of deadly weapon used in the commission of a felony.

According to court documents, the man told police that Weathington-Martinez became angry early Tuesday morning, took the knife out of her purse and started swinging it at him.

She allegedly struck him in the shoulder and left the residence for about five minutes.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Weathington-Martinez returned and allegedly tried to stab the man who was forced to subdue her until she was calm.

Once the man let go, Weathington-Martinez allegedly stabbed him in the knee.

The man was treated at the hospital for his injuries, the prosecution in court documents state.