A 40-year-old woman was charged in the Superior Court of Guam with child abuse as a misdemeanor after officials found her in a garbage-filled and roach-infested apartment with a 2-year-old toddler.

The Guam Police Department received a request for a welfare check at Summer Garden Apartments in Tamuning around 11:20 a.m. July 8. Officers noted a “rotting smell” coming from the window of the unit and a violation letter stuck on the door regarding the smell of the unit and flies on the windows, according to a magistrate’s complaint filed with the Superior Court of Guam.

Officers knocked on the door several times with no response and had to get the assistance of a building manager to open the unit. They saw a pile of trash bags on the floor, empty food containers and bags stacked against the wall, empty food cans on top of a table, documents state. Officers also noted the living room and kitchen were infested with roaches on the floor and walls.

The officer found Darnell Charlotte Hewnani Hampit with the toddler in the bedroom under a blanket on the bed, documents state.

When asked if she was able to get food, Hampit allegedly told police officers she had only been able to get water to drink recently. Officers noted the woman stood near the bed with her head down and the toddler was only wearing a T-shirt.

According to court documents, there was no running water, no power to the fridge, and a foul odor in the apartment. Officers were unable to find baby wipes, baby food, diapers, or toys for the baby.