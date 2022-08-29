A woman was charged with possession of methamphetamine and theft by receiving a motor vehicle after a local business owner discovered two of his company vehicles missing roughly four months ago.

"One of the vehicles that was missing is a white 2013 Ford Transit van, Guam License Plate No. BR2585. (The business owner) stated that he checked the office and observed that the keys to the vehicle were still present in the office,” a complaint filed against 36-year old Daphne Borja said.

According to the complaint, a police officer on patrol along Route 27A observed a white Ford Transit van “disobey” a posted traffic sign at the entrance of Micronesia Mall. This warranted police to effectuate a traffic stop as the van pulled out onto Route 27A.

"When the officer radioed in the license plate to Guam Police Dispatch he was informed by dispatch that the plate did not belong to the van, as it came back to a 2000 beige Nissan Maxima. The operator of the vehicle was identified to be Daphne Dawn Borja,” the complaint said.

Police determined the van was reported stolen Feb. 24.

According to police, Borja said she purchased the vehicle for $500 with no papers.

"Defendant further admitted she was skeptical of the agreement due to the condition of the vehicle and the price. Defendant stated that when she purchased the vehicle, the ignition was tampered with and claims that the seller told her that the van was recently recovered from being stolen. The defendant admitted that she was still suspicious about the vehicle but purchased it anyway because she needed a place to sleep,” the complaint said.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of a clear and blue zip-close bag which tested presumptively positive for methamphetamine. Borja allegedly admitted to owning the Schedule II controlled substance.

Borja was charged with theft by receiving a motor vehicle as a second degree felony and illegal possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

She was booked and confined.