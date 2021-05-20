A Mangilao woman was placed under arrest after being accused of using a stick to attack a man known to her.

Martha Layanmochu Ken, 41, allegedly kicked the man from behind after the pair got into an argument. She then hit the victim in the upper lip with a stick, according to court documents.

A 5-year-old allegedly told police that she woke up to the sound of Ken screaming and saw her pick up a stick and hit the man on his face.

Ken allegedly admitted she lost her temper and hit the man. She said she then saw him crouch down and hold his mouth, which caught her by surprise, documents state.

Responding officers said they found the man holding a T-shirt against his mouth, where he had a bloody cut.

Ken was charged with family violence as a misdemeanor.