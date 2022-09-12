A woman previously charged with punching a Department of Youth Affairs client has been charged with forgery.

Cleo-Noni Maria Millan Lamb on Sept. 8 reportedly tried to cash a fake check at a Dededo store, according to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

After Lamb was taken into custody, officers found the check was issued from First Hawaiian Bank to a man and made payable to Lamb, the complaint stated.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The man was then contacted and confirmed the information on the check was correct, but said it did not belong to him.

Lamb was charged with forgery as a third-degree felony.

DYA

Lamb was charged with punching a 12-year-old Department of Youth Affairs client in December 2021.

According to court documents, the client told the police he and Lamb were in a room when he apparently insulted Lamb repeatedly.

Lamb was then accused of removing her duty belt and asking the victim, "You want to try me?"

The child felt scared and said, "No," documents state.

Lamb then allegedly punched the victim in the nose, causing the child to bleed.

Lamb allegedly admitted to investigators that she punched the child and said she was fed up with his disrespect.

In an interview with The Guam Daily Post, Lamb apologized to the client for her actions. She also said she had not received proper guidance or support during her four months with the agency.

Lamb pleaded not guilty to the charges of assault by a peace officer as a third-degree felony and official misconduct as a misdemeanor.