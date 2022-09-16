A woman has been charged in local court, accused of sneaking drugs into the Department of Corrections.

After being made aware of an item brought into DOC, which was found last week with suspected methamphetamine hidden in it, an officer met Wednesday with Joahnn Lee Garrido, according to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

Garrido allegedly admitted she prepared the item for a specific incoming prisoner, but did not know what was hidden in it. She further said it was a "strange incident," according to the complaint.

Garrido allegedly said she felt something where the hidden contraband was eventually located. While she knew it was not permitted in the prison, Garrido carried on with instructions from the prisoner anyway, the complaint stated.

Garrido added she received the item from a third party and provided the item to a fourth party for delivery to DOC.

Garrido was charged with promoting prison contraband as a misdemeanor.

DOC Director Robert "Bob" Camacho confirmed the prison is conducting an internal investigation into the incident.

He could not comment further on which inmate was the intended recipient of the item, but stressed the seriousness of the offense.

"We continue to be vigilant and remain alert for any attempts to introduce drugs or contraband into the facility. We caution everyone that, if caught, we will ensure that the alleged perpetrators are fully charged to the fullest extent of the law," Camacho said.