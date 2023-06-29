A woman who suspected another woman of stealing her disaster relief funds was charged with robbery.

On Saturday, police officers responded to a disturbance complaint at a Hågat residence and met with a woman who said she had been assaulted by Elissa Jontae Herrera Sanchez, 33, and that Sanchez had taken her money, stated a magistrate's complaint filed Monday.

Police said the victim had swelling and bruising to one of her cheeks, along with red marks on the right side of her face. She told officers that earlier that day, Sanchez had accused her of stealing her Federal Emergency Management Agency funds in the amount of $11,000.

Sanchez allegedly became irate, and she and three other individuals "grabbed" the victim and went to her home.

Sanchez punched the victim's face a number of times and demanded she return Sanchez's money, according to the complaint. The other individuals allegedly left to go after the victim's boyfriend.

Out of fear and pain from the assault, as well as with fear of retaliation, the victim said she falsely admitted to the theft.

"The defendant then took her wallet, all its contents, and demanded her ATM card," the complaint stated. "One of the assailants left and withdrew $800 from the victim's bank account. Also taken was $350 cash from the victim's wallet and two of the victim's FEMA checks – one $1,700 and the other $800."

After she was located, Sanchez was patted down and officers found $900 cash, FEMA checks written out to the victim, a plastic straw containing suspected methamphetamine, a Visa card with the victim's name on it, a bag of suspected meth and two bags of marijuana.

Sanchez was charged with robbery as a third-degree felony and assault as a misdemeanor. She faces up to six years in prison, according to the Office of the Attorney General.

After being charged Monday, Sanchez was released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond by Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison.