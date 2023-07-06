A woman charged in connection to the death of Jason Susuico allegedly killed him because he had "burned" someone in a drug deal.

Cynthia Rose Quinata, 46, was charged Wednesday with aggravated murder as a first-degree felony and guilt by complicity as a felony in connection with the death of Susuico, whose remains were found in January by hunters in the jungle near the Guam International Raceway in Yigo.

Officers with the Guam Police Department arrested Quinata on Monday after an informant last month gave police details about the case and Quinata's alleged involvement.

According to the magistrate's complaint filed against Quinata, the informant told officers Quinata was leaving the island because of her involvement in Susuico's death.

"The (source of information) told officers that Quinata lured Susuico to her house under the guise of smoking methamphetamine, but in reality it was because the victim had 'burned' someone in a drug deal and that person was going to 'beat down' Susuico in retaliation," the complaint stated, adding the assault occurred in the back bedroom of Quinata's house where Susuico died as a result.

Police went to Quinata's house in Pågat where she was found packing a blue suitcase. She allegedly admitted she was leaving the island and had already purchased a ticket. However, Quinata denied having anything to do with Susuico's death, according to the complaint.

Personnel from GPD's Forensic Science Division searched Quinata's home after she gave her consent. As a result of the search using specialized tools from the crime lab, "police were able to find large traces of blood on the walls and floors inside one of the bedrooms," which corroborated what the informant had told police.

According to GPD's announcement of Quinata's arrest, 34-year-old Justin Perez was also found at Quinata's residence and was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Perez, however, was not charged as a codefendant in Quinata's case, and GPD could not confirm whether Perez was involved in Susuico's death.

Both were booked and confined by the Department of Corrections, and Quinata was scheduled to appear in the Superior Court of Guam for a magistrate's hearing Wednesday after press time to determine whether she would remain confined or be released.

The Office of the Attorney General stated it would be requesting Quinata remain confined on $1 million cash bail because of her plans to leave the island to avoid arrest and her knowledge of the plan to attack Susuico.

The AG's office also stated Quinata is facing life in prison without the possibility of parole. Her record consists of a 1994 arrest on three counts of assault, the office added, but she has no criminal convictions.

Homicide

On Jan. 24, a pair of hunters were traveling along the jungle line near the Guam International Raceway in Yigo when they discovered a lifeless body. They contacted a conservation officer with the Guam Department of Agriculture, who then contacted GPD.

Patrol officers responded and confirmed the remains to be human. GPD's Criminal Investigation Section assumed control of the case, the department stated in a release at the time.

A check of the body found an identification card, which tentatively identified the decedent as Susuico. However, tattoos on the remains further confirmed his identity after they matched a prior photo law enforcement had of Susuico.

According to prison records, Susuico's tattoos included a sleeve on his left arm featuring latte stones, waves and a tribal design, and a cross in the middle of his back. Susuico was confined by DOC twice in October 2019 for charges related to alleged criminal sexual conduct.

Post files, however, show the cases were dismissed without prejudice in the Superior Court.

Susuico, who was a retired member of the Guam National Guard, turned 50 on Jan. 23.