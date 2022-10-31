A 26-year-old woman stands accused of damaging a car with a rock.

According to court documents, an arrest stemmed from Guam Police Department officers responding to a complaint Oct. 22 at Hong Kong Center in Mongmong-Toto-Maite.

A person told police that Kristine Jovana Rachulap, 26, “had thrown a rock at a vehicle” owned by the person's boyfriend, stated a magistrate’s complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

Court documents state the reporting person was sitting in the vehicle when Rachulap picked up a rock and threw it, striking the driver’s side door.

A dent observed on the door was not there before the rock was thrown, court documents alleged.

Rachulap was charged with criminal mischief as a third-degree felony.